'Love Island' Star Kenzie Says Sexist Attitude Toward Her Led to Double Standard

Play video content Video: 'Love Island' Star Kenzie Says She Was Judged Differently Because She's a Woman Call Her Daddy

The "Love Island USA" villa is full of double standards ... at least according to one of the most recent contestants -- who felt she was on the receiving end of sexist attitudes.

Here's the deal ... Kenzie Annis -- who appeared on Season 8 of the hit show -- sat down with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... and they discussed her costars' reactions to her making out with Corbin while she was coupled up with Caleb, a revelation discovered by the group during the "Movie Night" episode where Islanders watch clips of themselves the audience has seen.

Kenzie was torched for stringing multiple men along ... but when the group found out a male contestant named Sincere Rhea was with two women, Sol and Melanie, at the same time -- and eventually Amora from Casa Amor -- they didn't attack him with nearly the same vigor.

Kenzie told Alex the attacks hurt her feelings ... revealing she broke down crying in the shower on a few different occasions.

She feels Sincere actually lied ... and she says she didn't make any fake promises -- instead trying her hardest to be open and honest throughout the entire experience.

Ultimately, Kenzie says she feels she and Sincere were held to different standards ... and she thinks gender has a lot to do with it.

Worth noting ... Kenzie was dumped on the island -- while Sincere finished third with partner Melanie.