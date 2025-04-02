Val Kilmer Wasn't a Diva, He Was a Perfectionist, Says Danny Trejo

Play video content TMZ.com

Val Kilmer had been dogged by rumors that he was a Hollywood diva and a pain to work with ... but one costar and friend tells TMZ that's a total crock.

Danny Trejo, who was among the star-studded cast of "Heat" with Val, tells TMZ ... Val got a bad rap for being difficult to work with -- but the icon wasn't high-maintenance -- he was a "perfectionist." There's a big difference, DT makes clear.

As you sadly know ... the legendary actor died Tuesday at the age of 65 -- his death sending shockwaves through Hollywood as most didn't realize his health had deteriorated so severely.

Danny wanted to set the record straight, that Val was cool to everyone on a film set -- he simply believed if something could be done better, he wanted it done that way. And that ain't the same as a star being a blowhard for ego's sake.

Highlighting what a thoughtful dude Val actually was, Danny shared one of his favorite memories from their time on "Heat" -- and it's kinda a tear-jerker now.

One day, Val showed up to set wearing a fancy and obviously very expensive leather jacket -- and Danny commented on how much he liked it. The next day, there was one in his trailer ... a gift from Val.

Danny says the only issue he ever had with Val ... his pal didn't get nominated for an Oscar as Doc Holliday in "Tombstone."