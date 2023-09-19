Rep. Lauren Boebert's Estranged Husband Takes Responsibility for Hookup

Rep. Lauren Boebert isn't to blame for her raunchy theater hookup -- her estranged husband is actually responsible for making her a horny single ... so says the man himself.

Jayson Boebert -- who's in the middle of a divorce right now with the Colorado congresswoman -- took to Facebook Monday to defend his soon-to-be ex-wife ... saying that people shouldn't pile on Lauren for her behavior, and instead come after him.

He addresses RLB's constituents, writing ... "I am writing to address the deep concerns circulating. Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long."

Jayson goes on to praise Lauren as an exceptional mom, wife and grandmother -- adding that she was a wonderful spouse and partner in their marriage ... that is, before he shattered her trust by cheating. It seems he's attributing that to her decision to file in May.

He puts it quite plainly ... explaining, "This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for. It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth. Then again, most of what’s said about our family is untrue. Another battle we have faced together for too long. Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root."

Jayson says he's put Rep. Boebert through the wringer, and believes it's because of this pain that she might've acted out this way. He then makes a personal overture to her personally, saying he stands behind her and condemns the attacks coming her way in the fallout.

One final plea to the public from JB ... "I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season. She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I."

As for Rep. Boebert herself -- she's reacted to Jayson's message, saying she appreciates his sentiments, but stops short of saying there's any sort of reconciliation on the horizon.

