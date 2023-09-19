Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rep. Lauren Boebert's Estranged Husband Takes Responsibility for Hookup

Rep. Lauren Boebert Estranged Hubby Takes Blame ... I Sparked Theater Hookup

9/19/2023 8:46 AM PT
Getty Composite

Rep. Lauren Boebert isn't to blame for her raunchy theater hookup -- her estranged husband is actually responsible for making her a horny single ... so says the man himself.

Jayson Boebert -- who's in the middle of a divorce right now with the Colorado congresswoman -- took to Facebook Monday to defend his soon-to-be ex-wife ... saying that people shouldn't pile on Lauren for her behavior, and instead come after him.

9/10/23
TOUCHY TWOSOME

He addresses RLB's constituents, writing ... "I am writing to address the deep concerns circulating. Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long."

Jayson goes on to praise Lauren as an exceptional mom, wife and grandmother -- adding that she was a wonderful spouse and partner in their marriage ... that is, before he shattered her trust by cheating. It seems he's attributing that to her decision to file in May.

Lauren And Jayson Boebert Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Lauren and Jayson Happier Times Launch Gallery

He puts it quite plainly ... explaining, "This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for. It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth. Then again, most of what’s said about our family is untrue. Another battle we have faced together for too long. Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root."

Jayson says he's put Rep. Boebert through the wringer, and believes it's because of this pain that she might've acted out this way. He then makes a personal overture to her personally, saying he stands behind her and condemns the attacks coming her way in the fallout.

Lauren Boebert Political Pics
Launch Gallery
Lauren Boebert's Political Pics Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

One final plea to the public from JB ... "I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season. She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I."

As for Rep. Boebert herself -- she's reacted to Jayson's message, saying she appreciates his sentiments, but stops short of saying there's any sort of reconciliation on the horizon.

9/18/23
FEELIN' GOOD!!!
TMZ.com

She's been handling this as well as she can -- taking responsibility and getting back to work in D.C. As she explained to us on camera yesterday ... no more dates for the time being.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later