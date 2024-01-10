Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson Arrested in Colorado

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's ex-husband Jayson was just arrested for a number of offenses after the two got into a nasty altercation in Colorado over the weekend.

Jayson was cooling his heels in the Garfield County Jail on six misdemeanors/petty violations Tuesday before he was later released on $2,500 bond, a rep for the correctional facility told TMZ.

He was booked on prohibited use of weapons, assault, harassment and obstructing a peace officer – all misdemeanors -- as well as trespass and disorderly conduct, both of which are considered petty crimes.

The Silt Police Department has been investigating the former couple since Saturday when the two got into a confrontation in a local restaurant.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Lauren slugged Jayson twice in the nose, but the Republican Colorado congresswoman categorically denied the accusations. Our sources say an unknown person called 911, but quickly hung up.

Silt PD has yet to confirm Jayson's bust was connected to the restaurant incident, but we'll keep you posted on any updates. For the record, Lauren has not been arrested or charged in connection with breaking the law.