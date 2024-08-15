Lauren Boebert's Body Tattoo Exposed in Bikini Pic

Lauren Boebert’s diving into the conservative bikini scene ... on the heels of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna kickstarting the movement with her saucy MAGA swimsuit vid.

Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wife, Ginger, was so inspired by Luna's flex she posted a bunch of thirst traps of Republican women on social media -- and one standout was Boebert's bikini shot, because it revealed a sizable tattoo on her abdomen.

The resurfaced pic of Boebert soaking up the sun in Palm Beach, FL has gone viral alongside Ginger’s caption ... "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren."

Clearly, Ginger and Lauren are ride-or-die for each other -- they even threw a flirty "Hot Girl Summer" happy hour with the D.C. Young Republicans back in June.