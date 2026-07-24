Kirsten Storms Written Off 'General Hospital' Amid Personal Issues

That's a wrap for Kirsten Storms on "General Hospital" ... because she's been written off the show amid a turbulent time in her personal life.

Fans learned in Thursday's episode of the soap opera that Kirsten's character, Maxie Jones, will be moving to Australia just months after she came out of a coma.

Kirsten's character being written off follows her announcement last month, when she said she wasn't coming back to the daytime drama amid personal drama with her ex-husband.

The actress wrote on Instagram at the time ... "Given what's been going on, I can't say I will feel comfortable heading back to Los Angeles and returning to work. This has been an eye opening experience about the downside of my profession."

Back in April, her ex-husband Brandon Barash was granted a restraining order against Kirsten ... who he claimed was having a "mental health crisis."

At the time, Kirsten alleged her cell phone had been hacked, and someone was spying on her devices.

Brandon's TRO gave him custody of their daughter, Harper Rose, and granted Kirsten supervised visitation.

In fact, KS just sounded off on the legal battle on Sunday, saying on social media ... "I would appreciate (and encourage) for people on here not to worry about me, or think there is something larger going on, other than 2 ex-spouses dealing with a 'disagreement,' that WILL be resolved."

She added ... "I’m not the type of person to come on here and discuss the details of something this personal (or offensive to who I am), however before you guys starting commenting on this, please remember that we are people who are divorced and have a child."