Jake Haro Poses for Icy Mug Shot After Conviction for Infant Son's Murder

Jake Haro -- the man sentenced Monday to 25 years to life for murdering his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel -- just had his first state prison mug shot snapped, showing him looking as cold as the killer he is.

The 32-year-old is now locked up at California’s Wasco State Prison -- and he won’t see a parole board until December 2044.

Jake’s sentencing comes after he pled guilty to second-degree murder, child endangerment and filing a false police report.

The judge hit him with 180 days, plus 6 years and 8 months -- plus 25 years to life, all to be served consecutively ... adding up to a minimum of 31 years behind bars. Haro is not eligible for probation.

Rebecca and Jake first claimed their son was kidnapped from a Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot in Yucaipa -- with Rebecca telling cops she was knocked out while changing Emmanuel’s diaper, and woke up to find him gone.

But by August, investigators found major holes in her story. Both parents were arrested for murder, a K9 searched the Haro home, and Jake’s car was seized.