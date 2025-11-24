Notorious 'Slender Man' Stabber Recaptured After Fleeing Group Home

The woman known as the notorious "Slender Man" stabber is back in custody after she led police on a frantic nationwide manhunt, police said Sunday.

A rep for the Madison PD confirmed Morgan Geyser was captured in Illinois Sunday evening after she sliced off her ankle monitor bracelet and hightailed it out of a group home, where she was living under the authority of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

It's unclear how cops tracked her down or where she's currently being held.

Madison police brass announced Geyser slipped away from the group home Saturday night, saying she was last seen with an adult acquaintance. Police released a recent photo of Geyser, urging the public to call 911 if anyone saw her. Geyser was located in Posen, Illinois, about 20 miles south of Chicago.

In 2017, Geyser was convicted of attempted intentional homicide in the brutal stabbing of Payton Leutner during a camping trip in Wisconsin. Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, both 12, had lured Leutner, also 12, into a wooded park, where Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times as Weier egged on the attack. Peyton miraculously survived.

Geyser later told detectives she wanted to murder Leutner, inspired by an online horror character called the "Slender Man" -- that character led to a 2018 movie of the same name. Geyser and Weier both pleaded guilty, but their their pleas were vacated after they were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Geyser and Weier were both sent to psychiatric institutions.