Man Shot and Killed Near Santa Monica Pier, Gunman Still at Large

Killer on the Loose After Fatal Shooting

Play video content Video: Gunman Still at Large After Man Shot and Killed Near Santa Monica Pier FOX 11 Los Angeles

A man was shot and killed steps from the famous Santa Monica Pier overnight ... and the gunman is still at large.

Santa Monica police say the deadly shooting happened around 12:30 AM Monday in a parking lot right next to the popular landmark.

Video from the scene shows officers swarming the area as several evidence markers were placed on the ground near the victim's body, which was still lying on the pavement uncovered as of Monday morning.

Footage also showed someone giving life-saving measures after the shooting.

Police have not revealed a motive behind the shooting or released the victim's identity ... describing him only as an adult male.