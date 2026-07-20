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Man Shot and Killed Near Santa Monica Pier, Gunman Still at Large

Santa Monica Pier Killer on the Loose After Fatal Shooting

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TRAGEDY AT THE BEACH
Video: Gunman Still at Large After Man Shot and Killed Near Santa Monica Pier
FOX 11 Los Angeles

A man was shot and killed steps from the famous Santa Monica Pier overnight ... and the gunman is still at large.

Santa Monica police say the deadly shooting happened around 12:30 AM Monday in a parking lot right next to the popular landmark.

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FOX 11 Los Angeles

Video from the scene shows officers swarming the area as several evidence markers were placed on the ground near the victim's body, which was still lying on the pavement uncovered as of Monday morning.

Footage also showed someone giving life-saving measures after the shooting.

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FOX 11 Los Angeles

Police have not revealed a motive behind the shooting or released the victim's identity ... describing him only as an adult male.

The shooting followed a packed weekend in Santa Monica, where crowds hit the beach to beat the heat and gathered for a World Cup watch party.

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