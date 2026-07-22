Celeste Rivas' Family Can't Understand Why D4vd Allegedly Used Chainsaw on Their 'Beautiful Girl'

Play video content Video: Celeste Rivas’ Family Attorney Says Court Hearing Was Hard On Parents TMZ.com

Celeste Rivas' family is still struggling to comprehend the horrific allegations against D4vd ... with their attorney telling TMZ they simply can't understand why he would allegedly take a chainsaw to their beautiful girl.

We caught up with family attorney Patrick Steinfeld outside court Wednesday after another emotional day of testimony in D4vd's preliminary hearing. He says Celeste's loved ones remain "disheartened and broken," adding they're searching for answers they may never get.

Steinfeld tells us the family can't wrap their heads around why D4vd would allegedly mutilate Celeste's body after killing her, saying they "can't understand why D4vd would take a chainsaw to their beautiful girl."

Despite the heartbreaking testimony, Steinfeld says Wednesday was actually a better day than Tuesday, when graphic crime scene photos left Celeste's mother sobbing in court.

As for why the family left court early Wednesday, Steinfeld says they were trying to conserve their strength ahead of Thursday's testimony from the medical examiner, who is expected to describe the condition of Celeste's body in even greater detail.