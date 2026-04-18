Lexi Wood Says 'Summer House' Stars Need to Stop Dating Each Other

Play video content Video: Lexi Wood TMZ.com

"Summer House" alum Lexi Wood has advice for her former castmates following the West Wilson-Amanda Batula dating drama -- date outside the group!

We caught up with the reality personality outside Craig's in West L.A. Friday night and she laid her advice out for us -- it's all in the clip. Oh, and she says Ciara Miller can do way better than the boys in the cast, anyway!

She doesn't hold back -- she tells TMZ everyone knows "the girls are better than the guys" in the house, and that Ciara knows she will be "better off" once the dust settles down.

As you know, West and Amanda confirmed the rumors they were an item last month -- shocking fans and their castmates. Their romance is messy -- Ciara dated West, and Amanda was her close friend. Ciara has unfollowed both of them on IG.

West ain't innocent either -- Amanda is the ex-wife of his castmate and best friend -- well, formerly -- Kyle Cooke. Our insiders told us following the bombshell news he felt totally betrayed by West.

Back to Lexi -- she admitted to us she hopes Amanda and West have a long-term romance because of the damage it's done. So far, so good ... 'cause they were caught locking lips at a Yankees Game Friday evening!

But, she's also not a total fan of West, telling us she'd rather see Amanda with a "great guy" who isn't a party boy. Sorry, W!