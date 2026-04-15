'Summer House' Alum Luke Gulbranson Announces Campaign for Congress

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From TV screens to Capitol Hill ... "Summer House" alum Luke Gulbranson has announced his campaign for Congress in Minnesota’s 8th District.

The former reality star announced his candidacy Wednesday morning, and will run his campaign on focused on lowering costs, protecting essential programs, and expanding access to affordable healthcare.

Luke says he relates to the everyday Minnesotan, growing up in a working-class family that sometimes experienced financial hardship -- including reliance on food assistance and Medicaid.

He explains ... "I know what it’s like to worry about putting food on the table or paying the electric bill. I’ve lived the challenges so many families in this district are facing right now. I’m running for Congress to make sure no one is forgotten and to fight for an economy and healthcare system that actually works for us."

Luke was raised in the Iron Range -- a rural area in Northeastern Minnesota -- and grew up living and breathing hockey. A serious head injury at 19 ended his career on the ice, and he made a jump into acting and modeling.

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He joined Bravo's "Summer House" in its 4th season, and stayed on as a main cast member for 3 seasons before departing in 2022. He's now a real estate agents and owns multiple small businesses, including a syrup brand.