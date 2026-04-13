Rep. Tony Gonzales Retiring From Congress After Affair, Lewd Texting Scandal

Rep. Tony Gonzales says he's retiring from Congress ... stepping aside after admitting to having an affair with a staffer who committed suicide last year by setting herself on fire.

The Republican Congressman from Texas announced his retirement plans Monday in a social media post, saying ... "There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas."

Gonzales was running for re-election until his campaign got rocked by allegations he had an affair with former staffer Regina Santos-Aviles, who died in 2025.

The Congressman initially denied the affair, but their alleged explicit texts were leaked to the media and he finally copped to the whole thing ... then dropped out of the race.

Gonzales, a married father of six, was also alleged to have sent multiple texts asking for nudes from a different staffer.

Earlier today, California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell announced his own plans to resign from Congress amid sexual assault allegations, which he's denied.