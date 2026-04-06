Congressman Tony Gonzales Asked Different Aide for Nudes, New Texts Show: Report

U.S. Representative from Texas Tony Gonzales has a history of pursuing sexual relationships with staffers, it seems.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, texts from June 2020 allegedly show the married father-of-six repeatedly asking for nudes from his campaign's then-political director.

The outlet reported Monday that the staffer -- who asked not to be named -- received lewd texts from the congressman ... who reportedly asked "what kind of panties" she wears, told her he wanted her to "squeeze my balls," and badgered her for nudes more than a dozen times over the course of three days.

According to the report, Gonzales kept pushing anytime the aide turned him down, and at one point even wrote ... "47 nos is about my limit." He later reportedly wrote ... "I know what I want and won’t stop until I get it."

The San Antonio outlet obtained hundreds of texts, and verified the messages to Gonzales' political director came from his cellphone.

The unnamed staffer told the Express-News that nothing happened, saying ... "We didn’t so much as touch."

She said that while the messages made her uncomfortable ... she didn't want to resign over them. She ultimately left the team after Gonzales took office in January 2021.

The aide explained she's telling her story because of what happened to Regina Santos-Aviles -- the staffer Gonzales had an affair with. Regina died by suicide last year after setting herself on fire.

The unnamed staffer noted Gonzales "obviously pursued, pursued, pursued her like he did with me," saying ... "It wasn't until this poor girl died that I thought, 'No, this guy is pure evil.'"

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Gonzales recently copped to his affair with Regina, calling it a "mistake" and a "lapse in judgment." He's since dropped out of his re-election effort, and a congressional ethics committee is investigating the affair to determine whether or not he violated the code of conduct.