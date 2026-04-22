Jesse Solomon Says Kyle Cooke 'Angry & Upset' After Amanda, West Yankees Game Kiss

Play video content Video: Jesse Solomon Says Kyle Cooke Was Upset Over Amanda & West’s Yankees Game Kiss Bravo

Kyle Cooke was "angry and upset" that West Wilson and Amanda Batula made out at a Yankees game last weekend for all to see ... this according to their "Summer House" costar Jesse Solomon.

Jesse appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" Tuesday evening and filled host Andy Cohen in ... saying Kyle is holding up better than one would think -- though he was not happy at all Amanda and West were all over each other at the Yankees game last Friday.

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He also reveals he and costar Ciara Miller had suspicions that Amanda and West were seeing each other ... but Jesse claims the new lovebirds lied to his face about their relationship.

Play video content Video: West Wilson Reveals Timeline of Romance with Amanda Batula Show Me Something

He says Amanda has since apologized to him, and West hasn't. West said this week he understands they've hurt a lot of people ... but will give "face-to-face" apologies at the upcoming reunion.

Amanda apologized earlier this month for hurting so many people as she followed her heart to West ... but also said she's not going into hiding and will continue living her life. She also confirmed our reporting that she'll attend the "Summer House" reunion to share her side of how things went down.

As you know, she and West confirmed the rumors they were dating in March ... just over 2 months after she and Kyle announced they'd be ending their marriage.

And as you also know, Amanda was besties with Ciara ... who previously dated West.