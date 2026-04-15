Lindsay Lohan's Stepmom Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Michael Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's stepmom, Kate Lohan, has been arrested in Texas for allegedly attacking her ex -- Lindsay's dad -- Michael Lohan ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kate's been accused of intentionally and recklessly causing bodily injury to Michael on April 14.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Kate was at the house when she and Michael were supposed to exchange their kids. We're told things escalated quickly because she was irate about being woken up.

Our sources say Kate became violent, punching Michael and giving him a bloody nose. Shortly after, while Kate and Michael were in the kitchen, she allegedly grabbed a steak knife and threw it at him. We're told he wasn't injured by the knife and that it bounced off his chest. Cops arrived shortly afterward and arrested her.

The court records note Kate was allegedly intoxicated at the time. As a condition of her release, a judge has ordered her to undergo alcohol testing and have zero contact with Michael.

She had a bail hearing Tuesday night, and bail was set at $35K. Kate is due in court for arraignment Thursday.