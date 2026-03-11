Lindsay Lohan Lands Safely in New York City After Dubai Bombing

Play video content The Image Direct

Lindsay Lohan is finally back in the United States after nearly two weeks of having to hunker down in Dubai while Iran bombed the city.

Photogs captured Lindsay leaving an airport in NYC on Wednesday ... pushing a stroller as she made her way to a waiting vehicle.

The blonde bombshell -- who was accompanied by her husband, Bader Shammas -- smiled for the cameras but didn't stop to chat ... not exactly surprising given how exhausting this month has already been for the star.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Lindsay has been stuck in Dubai since Iran fired off a series of attacks on the American ally on February 28.

Our sources say Lindsay was worried about being on one of the first flights out after Iran struck the airport on March 1 ... hence the delay in her returning stateside.

However, we're told Lindsay eventually had to grit her teeth and get on a plane ... because she's shooting a new show with Shailene Woodley in New York City that starts filming this month.