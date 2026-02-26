Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Flavor Flav Asks Car Companies To Help U.S. Olympian After Car Totaled

Flavor Flav is already throwing a Vegas party for the Team USA women after a successful 2026 Winter Olympics ... but right now he's using his reach for another cause -- helping women's hockey player Kelly Pannek get a new whip!

The hip-hop icon took to social media Thursday to call on auto companies to "step up" for Kelly, who had "totaled her car."

A rep for Pannek backed up that account, telling us it actually happened not long before she flew to Milan for the women's hockey team's gold medal run.

We're told she was sitting at a traffic light in St. Paul, Minneapolis, when a car hit her from behind -- knocking the front end off her car.

The rep then mentioned it to someone in Flav's circle ... and it led to him taking to social media to spread the word.

As of now, it is unclear whether any brands have reached out to the two-time Olympic gold medalist with a new ride, but it's hard to imagine someone isn't champing at the bit to hook Pannek up.

Speaking of Flav, Babcock spoke with him earlier in the week about his plans for his big Team USA bash in Sin City, tentatively scheduled for July 16-19.

He told us he has some big plans in mind ... including hitting shows hosted by Criss Angel and Carrot Top -- and even holding a frickin' parade!

You can check out the full conversation on YouTube.

