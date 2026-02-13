Cop Pulls Woman From Burning Vehicle After Carjacking Crash, on Video

Play video content

Police in Florida saved a woman from a burning car in the nick of time ... after an alleged carjacker stole another vehicle with a baby inside and crashed into her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage Thursday, showing the harrowing events following the fiery wreck on the night of February 8.

Police say Richard Younger used force to steal a vehicle before taking off with a 1-year-old child in the back seat. Police located the car and began a pursuit ... Younger then allegedly rammed into a car that caught fire, trapping the female driver inside.

Check out the video ... Officer Almin Residovic rushes up to the flaming vehicle and drags the woman from the passenger's side with her hair on fire. Residovic promptly provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and took over.

Other officers rescued the 1-year-old from the other vehicle and arrested Younger, who was booked into the county jail for carjacking, leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid, false imprisonment of a child, and fleeing from law enforcement.