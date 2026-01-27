Eddie Hearn Predicts Anthony Joshua Will Fight Again After Tragic Crash

Eddie Hearn is getting brutally honest about Anthony Joshua’s headspace after he survived a devastating fatal crash … saying the boxing ring may once again be a refuge for the superstar.

After spending time with the former heavyweight champion recently, the Matchroom promoter said Tuesday on "The Ariel Helwani Show" it feels like boxing has already pulled Joshua through dark moments before ... and it’s about to do it again.

"It almost feels like, being with him recently, boxing saved him -- and it will probably save him again," Hearn said, predicting Joshua won't walk away. "I think he will fight on, and I think he'll do it in their honor. But it's not going to be easy."

“After the Jake Paul fight, [Anthony Joshua] was on such a high. Last year was painful for him, coming off the defeat to Dubois... Just seeing him so happy after the Jake Paul fight, and then that happens — it’s devastating.



Joshua has been recovering since two of his friends lost their lives on December 29, 2025, when the Lexus SUV they were riding in with Joshua crashed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria.

There have been retirement rumors swirling in the aftermath ... though Joshua hasn't addressed his future yet.

Still, Hearn believes Joshua’s perspective -- shaped by extreme highs and crushing lows -- is what makes him different.

"He's an inspiration. He really is," Hearn said. "I always say, 'This too shall pass.' People think that saying is only for when you’re having a bad time, but actually, it’s reflective on both sides of the fence."