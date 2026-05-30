5 Dead After Bus Strikes Vehicles in Virginia Work Zone

A horrific overnight crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia has left five people dead -- including a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy -- after a bus slammed into slowed traffic in a work zone, authorities said.

The deadly chain-reaction collision reportedly happened early Friday, around 2:35 AM on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County, near Quantico, according to state police.

Investigators say the bus struck multiple vehicles that were slowing down ahead of a construction zone, triggering a fiery crash that left one car engulfed in flames ... four of the victims were inside that vehicle.

Police identified those killed in the car as a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy -- all from Greenfield, Massachusetts. A fifth victim, a 25-year-old woman from Worcester, Massachusetts, died after her SUV was also hit by the bus.

Officials say all five fatalities were occupants of vehicles struck in the collision, and there were 44 people in total who were transported to hospitals for treatment, including three who remain in critical condition.

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Authorities are now investigating the cause of the crash and say potential charges against the bus driver -- identified as 48-year-old Jing S. Dong of Staten Island, New York -- are under review.