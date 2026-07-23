Soccer Star Maduka Okoye's Baby Mama Preparing to Sue Over Alleged Fake DMs

Soccer star Maduka Okoye's baby mama, Jelicia Westhoff, is preparing to take legal action over what she claims are fake DMs circulating online ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to Jelicia tells TMZ ... she's met with lawyers after a woman posted screenshots purporting to show an Instagram direct message conversation between them.

Maduka’s insane bm getting exposed by one of his ex’s on Instagram. She admitted TODAY in the girl’s DMs that he never hit her and that they haven’t been together in nearly 2 years.



Like I knew, she did that stunt because he was with Cardi in Italy. pic.twitter.com/PH59RqEkxX @BardiUpdatess

The alleged messages appear to show Jelicia denying Maduka ever abused her ... a sharp contrast to what she previously posted on social media, where she accused Maduka of cheating and abuse.

Our source tells us Jelicia did exchange messages with the woman, who is a stranger to her, back in August, but says she never denied being abused.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told the woman claimed she'd slept with Maduka and wanted to know if he was still with Jelicia because he wasn't responding to her.

Our source insists that's where the conversation ended.

Play video content Video: Cardi B Spotted With Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Again in Venice TMZ.com

Maduka has been spotted with Cardi B recently ... hanging out during Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi appeared to weigh in on the drama involving Maduka and Jelicia earlier this week, making it clear she wasn't bothered by the situation.