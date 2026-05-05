Florida Woman Charged After Brutally Throwing and Kicking Dog, on Video

Play video content Video: Florida Woman Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Dog Abuse Caught on Camera Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

A tiny dog's nightmare played out in full view of surveillance cameras ... and what Florida deputies say happened next is hard to watch.

According to a Hillsborough County arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, 33-year-old Imania Davis was seen carrying a small Maltese -- weighing roughly 5 pounds -- by the scruff of its neck before things turned violent.

You can see the video for yourself ... the woman throws the dog onto the asphalt multiple times before kicking the defenseless pup on the ground.

Davis now faces six counts of aggravated animal cruelty and is being held on a $75K bond.

The affidavit paints a grim picture ... at one point, cops say the dog was left lying on the pavement with its tail tucked between its legs, visibly shaken and not trying to run away.

The violence apparently didn't stop there. Investigators claim Davis picked the dog back up by the neck, swung it back and forth, and hurled it again ... sending the tiny animal flying roughly 10 feet through the air before it landed near a patch of bushes.

When deputies arrived, they say the dog was still alive but in bad shape ... lying on the ground, shaking. Cops say a veterinarian later determined the pup suffered a broken front leg and was bleeding from the nose, with injuries consistent with severe trauma.

Even more heartbreaking ... officials believe the dog may have been a stray ... as the pooch was thin and likely approaching people in search of food.