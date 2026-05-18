Massive Chair-Throwing Brawl Explodes Inside Chipotle Restaurant: Video

A saucy standoff exploded inside a Washington D.C. Chipotle over the weekend — and videos show all of the insane violence that went down in front of shocked customers.

Una violenta pelea entre adolescentes ocurrió dentro de un restaurante de la cadena de comida mexicana Chipotle en Washington D.C.



No sé reportaron heridos pero otros clientes quedaron atrapados dentro de las instalaciones del restaurante pic.twitter.com/Zq2UOCK6Xq @luisbottini

The incident occurred Friday night at the Mexican fast-food joint in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood, where a bunch of young men got into a chair-and-table throwing burrito battle.

Massive brawl broke out Friday night at a Chipotle in the Navy Yard area. pic.twitter.com/xqZTliXWvK @Breaking911

Check out the clips, which are absolutely loco! It starts with one dude raising a wooden chair over his head and slamming it down on another guy. Other brawlers throw punches at each other and toss around more furniture as utter chaos takes over.

Scared customers scurry away, watching the battle from a safe distance. Several witnesses record the madness with their cell phone cameras from outside the restaurant.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ ... on Friday night, police received a call for a fight between masked juveniles at the Chipotle. As officers arrived on scene, some of the juveniles alerted their cohorts about the police presence and everyone sprinted away.

During the investigation, police learned the melee was triggered by a spicy argument between two groups, although it was unclear what the dispute was about ... perhaps the extra charge for guac?

Detectives collected video evidence that shows one group picking up tables and chairs and hitting the other group over their heads with the objects. Police say no arrests were made and, miraculously, no injuries were reported.