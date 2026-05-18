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Massive Chair-Throwing Brawl Explodes Inside Chipotle Restaurant: Video

Burrito Bowl Brawl Chair & Table Tossing Fight Breaks Out Inside D.C. Chipotle

By TMZ Staff
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A saucy standoff exploded inside a Washington D.C. Chipotle over the weekend — and videos show all of the insane violence that went down in front of shocked customers.

The incident occurred Friday night at the Mexican fast-food joint in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood, where a bunch of young men got into a chair-and-table throwing burrito battle.

Check out the clips, which are absolutely loco! It starts with one dude raising a wooden chair over his head and slamming it down on another guy. Other brawlers throw punches at each other and toss around more furniture as utter chaos takes over.

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Scared customers scurry away, watching the battle from a safe distance. Several witnesses record the madness with their cell phone cameras from outside the restaurant.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ ... on Friday night, police received a call for a fight between masked juveniles at the Chipotle. As officers arrived on scene, some of the juveniles alerted their cohorts about the police presence and everyone sprinted away.

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During the investigation, police learned the melee was triggered by a spicy argument between two groups, although it was unclear what the dispute was about ... perhaps the extra charge for guac?

Detectives collected video evidence that shows one group picking up tables and chairs and hitting the other group over their heads with the objects. Police say no arrests were made and, miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Still, it's not even safe to eat a burrito anymore!

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