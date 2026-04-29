Lil Tjay Says He Has 'No Beef' With Offset After Shooting

Play video content Video: Lil Tjay Claims There’s No Conflict With Offset After Shooting TMZ.com

Lil Tjay claims he's not at odds with Offset despite the recent shooting that's under federal investigation.

We caught up with Tjay Tuesday in Beverly Hills and when he was asked if there's any bad blood with Offset, he kept it simple saying he has no beef with anybody.

Tjay didn't seem interested in fueling any drama, instead shifting focus to his music ... telling us his new album drops May 1 and teasing it's packed with a lot of controversial stuff. His message to fans? Make sure to stream it.

As we reported ... according to the FBI and the Seminole Police Department, Offset got into a brawl with a large group -- including rapper Lil Tjay, who was later arrested in relation to the fight -- outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on the night of April 6.

Cops said the fight escalated when one of the assailants pulled a gun and shot Offset before the subjects tried but failed to steal Offset's watch. The FBI says the suspects then jumped inside the SUVs and took off.