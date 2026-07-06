Lena Dunham Seemingly Jokes About NSFW Toast at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

Book Me for Your Wedding ... After NSFW Toast to Taylor & Travis

Lena Dunham's not shying away from that reportedly NSFW toast she gave at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

She took to Instagram Sunday to seemingly acknowledge the commotion she made over the gay porn joke she may have made.

The "Girls" creator, who has been friends with Taylor since her notorious "1989" girl-squad era, shared some shots in what she wore to Tayvis' star-studded ceremony, captioning the carousel ... "Available going forward for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and sweet sixteens (gay ones). I love both my husbands and I love love."

She also shared a silly selfie with "Fleabag" star Andrew Scott seemingly from inside the venue ... you can see drapes hanging in the background and a tiled ceiling -- like the ones in arenas.

Lena made headlines this weekend when word spread that she supposedly joked during her wedding speech that "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn."