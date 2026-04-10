Rapper OJ da Juiceman Faints at Gas Station Weeks After Medical Emergency

OJ da Juiceman had another scary health issue Thursday night ... he fainted at a Georgia gas station, just weeks after suffering a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the "Cop a Chicken" rapper blacked out Thursday night while at a QuikTrip gas station in Decatur, passing out as he approached the cashier. We're told he is okay now and is recovering at home.

Our insider says OJ's health scare is a result of low blood sugar, mixed with his body continuing to recover from the unfavorable treatment he received during his time in jail -- as we told you ... he was not given proper medicine dosages for weeks.

His body is still adjusting to his new treatment, we're told, and he's working on getting his diabetes back under control.

We broke the news of his original medical incident -- OJ was rushed to the ER after suffering a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21. He was treated and sent back to jail in DeKalb County.

He found himself in the slammer March 10 facing 10 charges after a trooper claimed OJ passed him on the interstate and pointed a gun at him multiple times while speeding and driving recklessly in traffic.

He was released April 4 and is still facing felony counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony ... and a bunch of misdemeanors.