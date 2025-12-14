All-American Rejects Stop Show Mid-Song to Aid Fainting Fan

Play video content TMZ.com

A medical scare briefly stopped the show at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas when All-American Rejects frontman, Tyson Ritter, abruptly cut the band's finale mid-song to help a fan who collapsed in the crowd.

TMZ has obtained video showing the band halfway through "Gives You Hell" inside the packed L.A. Kia Forum, when Ritter suddenly halted the music, grabbed the mic, and pointed toward the pit, alerting security that a woman had passed out and needed help.

In front of thousands, Ritter calmly told the crowd to open space and assist her, then added a little holiday improv, urging someone to get the woman "Twinkies or sugar or Christmas gumdrops or pieces of gingerbread houses" to help her. Ritter also called out, "Are you okay?," checking on her from the stage.

Once the woman was safely removed from the crowd and the situation settled, Ritter jumped back into the chorus and finished the song.

The emergency became one of the night's unexpected highlights at the annual holiday concert, which delivered a stacked lineup featuring Third Eye Blind, Evanescence, Papa Roach, Yellowcard, Social Distortion, and Rise Against.