Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lady Gaga Halts 'Mayhem Ball' Show After Dancer Falls Off Stage

Lady Gaga 'Mayhem Ball' Show Abruptly Halted ... After Dancer Glides Off the Stage!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
lady gaga dancer main x composite
Getty / X @MayhemBallTour Composite

Lady Gaga's tour dancer was dancin' till they were ... accidentally off the stage!

The Grammy winner suddenly brought her Saturday night concert in Australia to a screeching halt after one of her dancers fell off the stage as they were sliding on their legs down the runway. It's all on video -- everyone was strutting down the stage as Gaga sang "Garden of Eden." You can see the dancer, named Michael Dameski, glide right off the end of the stage, made slippery due to heavy rainfall.

Gaga immediately stopped the production to tend to Michael and then led an applause as she confirmed he was A-okay. Those at the venue said on social media she stalled the concert long enough so crew members could find him some shoes with better grip.

Lady Gaga's Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Lady Gaga's Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The concert was part of the "Poker Face" hitmaker's "Mayhem Ball" tour and was being held in Sydney's Accor Stadium. It served as the tour's last show of 2025.

121325_gaga_dancer_primary
Instagram/@michaeldameski

All turned out well for Michael, who hopped on his IG story after the show to thank fans for their concern.

Michael is expected to be back on stage with Gaga and her concert crew at the end of January, when they bring the "Mayhem Ball" to Tokyo.

Related articles