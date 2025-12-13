Lady Gaga Halts 'Mayhem Ball' Show After Dancer Falls Off Stage

Lady Gaga's tour dancer was dancin' till they were ... accidentally off the stage!

The show stopped for a second time during Garden of Eden after a dancer fell off stage and was injured because of the persistent rain. "If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers," Lady Gaga said.

The Grammy winner suddenly brought her Saturday night concert in Australia to a screeching halt after one of her dancers fell off the stage as they were sliding on their legs down the runway. It's all on video -- everyone was strutting down the stage as Gaga sang "Garden of Eden." You can see the dancer, named Michael Dameski, glide right off the end of the stage, made slippery due to heavy rainfall.

Gaga immediately stopped the production to tend to Michael and then led an applause as she confirmed he was A-okay. Those at the venue said on social media she stalled the concert long enough so crew members could find him some shoes with better grip.

The concert was part of the "Poker Face" hitmaker's "Mayhem Ball" tour and was being held in Sydney's Accor Stadium. It served as the tour's last show of 2025.

All turned out well for Michael, who hopped on his IG story after the show to thank fans for their concern.