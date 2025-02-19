Kim Kardashian Rocks Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini for Bahamas Photoshoot

Gets Wild In the Bahamas!!!

Kim Kardashian's a business mogul, lawyer-in-training, and reality TV queen -- but first and foremost, she’s reminding everyone she’s one helluva bikini babe!

The fashionista was serving major beach bombshell vibes -- striking seductive poses in the Bahamas Tuesday, rocking a leopard-print bikini that perfectly hugged her famous curves and showed off her deep, sun-kissed glow.

It wasn’t just a regular beach day for KK -- she was full-on working it for a photoshoot ... rolling around in the sand to deliver her best butt-baring shot for the camera.

Her team was serious squad goals ... keeping her hair on point and making sure she looked flawless for those perfect bikini shots.

LBR, Kim’s been crushing fashion shoots for years -- turning even casual vacay pics into straight-up glamorous, picture-perfect moments.