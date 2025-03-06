'Spider-Man' Star Jacob Batalon Engaged to Girlfriend Veronica Leahov
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" star Jacob Batalon just swung in and stole the spotlight from his costars Tom Holland and Zendaya -- 'cause he’s officially engaged to his longtime GF, Veronica Leahov!
The proposal went down in the heart of NYC and was fully documented in a series of IG Stories on both their pages Wednesday, with Jacob captioning his pics "The beginning of the rest of our lives together ❤️🔥♾️🔐👸🏼👩🏼❤️👨🏽🤞🏽🌎."
Jacob got down on one knee as Veronica stood with her hand over her mouth in complete surprise -- NYC’s stunning skyline serving as the perfect backdrop.
The love fest didn’t stop there -- Veronica shared more dreamy proposal snaps, including a close-up of her dazzling ring. She sealed it with a heartfelt caption, ending on the sweetest note ... "This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!💍♾️❤️🔥."
Leahov, an architectural designer, kept the celebration going on her IG Stories, writing she was "still dreaming" as the couple clinked champagne glasses to their big moment.
Jacob isn't the only one to be webbed ... his "Spider-Man" costars Tom and Zendaya got engaged to each other earlier this year!