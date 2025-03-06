'Spider-Man' Star Jacob Batalon Engaged to Girlfriend Veronica Leahov

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" star Jacob Batalon just swung in and stole the spotlight from his costars Tom Holland and Zendaya -- 'cause he’s officially engaged to his longtime GF, Veronica Leahov!

The proposal went down in the heart of NYC and was fully documented in a series of IG Stories on both their pages Wednesday, with Jacob captioning his pics "The beginning of the rest of our lives together ❤️‍🔥♾️🔐👸🏼👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏽🤞🏽🌎."

Jacob got down on one knee as Veronica stood with her hand over her mouth in complete surprise -- NYC’s stunning skyline serving as the perfect backdrop.

The love fest didn’t stop there -- Veronica shared more dreamy proposal snaps, including a close-up of her dazzling ring. She sealed it with a heartfelt caption, ending on the sweetest note ... "This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!💍♾️❤️‍🔥."

Leahov, an architectural designer, kept the celebration going on her IG Stories, writing she was "still dreaming" as the couple clinked champagne glasses to their big moment.