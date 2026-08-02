Charles Oakley Tells Cavs Fans To Get Over Their Feelings After Losing LeBron To Sixers

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LeBron James bypassed a reunion with his hometown team for a new opportunity with the 76ers ... so how should Cavaliers fans feel about the rejection?? Ex-NBA star and Cleveland native Charles Oakley says they should GET OVER IT!!

TMZ Sports caught up with Oak at the 17th Annual Amazon Kids Back-to-School Fashion Show in NYC on Thursday ... and asked him all about the 41-year-old King's latest decision to join a fourth franchise.

The Knicks great shut down any criticism about James heading to the City of Brotherly Love in pursuit of more rings ... saying what he's doing this late in his career should be admired -- and he's still a role model to young kids.

As for how the folks in Northeast Ohio should handle coming up empty-handed ... Oak said they should look at their current roster, and that's where they'll find their answer to why James opted against a third stint with the Wine and Gold.

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