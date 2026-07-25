James Worthy Reflects On LeBron James' Lakers Run, Gotta Appreciate The Bubble Ring!

Play video content Video: James Worthy TMZSports.com

James Worthy isn't saying "good riddance" to LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports it's a new era of the NBA -- so he'll appreciate the one ring the King brought to the City of Angels.

Some folks in Laker Nation were happy to see the four-time champion leave town ... essentially saying he wasn't a good fit for the franchise or could live up to the expectations put on him.

Not Worthy, though ... and he pointed to the state of the organization prior to his arrival -- which was "misery."

"For what he did for L.A. while he was here, I don't think you can argue," the Showtime Lakers alum said at Derek Fisher's Be Better Foundation golf outing last week.

Worthy -- who won three titles and a Finals MVP -- said he won't knock James for only getting the bubble ring ... 'cause dynasties are hard to come by in this day and age.

Play video content Video: James Worthy Says LeBron James Could Get Statues In L.A., Cleveland TMZSports.com

Worthy told us three years ago it could be possible James got a statue outside Crypto.com Arena someday, depending on how his career ended ... so how does he feel now that it's over??