Beloved SoCal Bald Eagles' Nest Threatened by Luxury Real Estate Development

Beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow -- who've called Big Bear Lake, California their home for years -- are now forced to relocate due to developers wanting to tear down their nest, TMZ has learned.

A rep for Friends of Big Bear Valley tells TMZ … "We are working hard to raise $10 million dollars to purchase land near to Jackie and Shadow's nest currently earmarked for luxury development. Right now we are at nearly 20% of our goal."

FOBBV runs a 24/7 live stream that sits atop a tall tree in Big Bear -- about two hours east of L.A. -- which monitors Jackie and Shadow's daily shenanigans, and even captures heartfelt moments like when the feathered couple welcomes new eggs and raises their babies. Here's the sitch ...

A controversial luxury housing project called "Moon Camp" is being planned less than a mile from the nesting area of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow -- and wildlife experts say it could seriously harm the birds and other endangered species.

Environmental groups, including Friends of Big Bear Valley, have been fighting the development for years, even filing lawsuits to protect local wildlife.

Now there’s a last-minute push to stop it as the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust is trying to buy the land for $10 million to preserve the eagles’ habitat ... but they’ve got a deadline to raise the cash by July 31 or else J & S will have to go nest hunting soon.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2023 FriendsofBigBearValley.org

Unfortunately, Jackie and Shadow haven't had the best luck in the past with their young ones ... they lost a pair of eggs in 2023 to a brutal encounter with ravens, and lost three more in March 2024 when snowy weather buried Jackie and the eggs.