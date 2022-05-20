Breastfeeding Mom Saves Pet Goose from Bald Eagle, Video

Play video content Facebook / Mike Lazic

Here's a real mother goose ... a mom breastfeeding her baby ran out of her house and saved the family's pet goose from a bald eagle's talons ... and it's all on video.

The crazy scene played out this week in Canada, where a family's surveillance camera captured the moment an eagle swooped down and tried to carry off the goose ... springing the mother into action before she could put down her baby or put on a top.

The hero here is Cait Oakley, and she told Global News she was getting her baby ready for bed when she heard the cries of the family's female goose, Frankie.

Cait says the eagle grabbed Frankie by the throat, but she was able to frighten the eagle enough to where the bird of prey let go of the 20-pound goose.

The mom says the goose is like her 4th child and she didn't even realize the moment was captured on camera ... but the family later shared a good laugh over the footage, which is now going viral.