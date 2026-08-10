Record-Breaking Climber Jake Whisenant Cause of Death Revealed

Famed, record-breaking climber Jake Whisenant died from blunt force trauma, after falling during a climb ... TMZ has learned.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Coroner tells TMZ ... Jake's preliminary cause of death has been determined, but the toxicology results are still pending -- the manner was ruled an accident.

We're told the witnesses saw the fatal fall ... and Jake's death was instant.

As we previously reported ... Jake died last Monday. A self-described longtime friend of Jake's -- Bailee Moore -- paid tribute to him on social media ... writing that his loved ones find comfort in knowing he was doing what he loved when he died.

Jake gained widespread attention in 2024 after he and climber Brant Hysell completed El Capitan's Lurking Fear route in just under three hours, setting a new speed record.