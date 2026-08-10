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Record-Breaking Climber Jake Whisenant Cause of Death Revealed

Climber Jake Whisenant Cause of Death Revealed

By TMZ Staff
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Famed, record-breaking climber Jake Whisenant died from blunt force trauma, after falling during a climb ... TMZ has learned.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Coroner tells TMZ ... Jake's preliminary cause of death has been determined, but the toxicology results are still pending -- the manner was ruled an accident.

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We're told the witnesses saw the fatal fall ... and Jake's death was instant.

As we previously reported ... Jake died last Monday. A self-described longtime friend of Jake's -- Bailee Moore -- paid tribute to him on social media ... writing that his loved ones find comfort in knowing he was doing what he loved when he died.

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Jake gained widespread attention in 2024 after he and climber Brant Hysell completed El Capitan's Lurking Fear route in just under three hours, setting a new speed record.

RIP

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