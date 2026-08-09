Record-Breaking Climber Jake Whisenant Dead at 30

Jake Whisenant -- a climber who holds the record for the fastest time up Yosemite's El Capitan -- has died ... according to a report.

According to the California Post -- which cites the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Coroner -- Jake passed away on August 3. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at the time.

Bailee Moore -- a self-described longtime friend of Jake's -- paid tribute to him on social media ... writing that his loved ones take solace in knowing he was doing what he loved when he passed.

Jake rose to fame in 2024 when he and climber Brant Hysell completed the Lurking Fear route on El Capitan in just shy of 3 hours ... which reportedly broke the previous speed record.

He and another climber -- Noah Fox -- also reportedly climbed The Nose, another rock formation in Yosemite, twice in one day ... a difficult and tiring feat that took more than 14 hours.

Jake was 30.