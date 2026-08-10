Jon Cypher, Actor in 'Cinderella' and 'Hill Street Blues,' Dead at 94

Jon Cypher -- who famously played Prince Charming opposite Julie Andrews in the original TV production of "Cinderella" -- is dead.

The actor died August 3 at his home in Central Point, Oregon, with his wife of 40 years, Carol Rosin, by his side ... his family announced.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Jon became a familiar face on television as the politically ambitious Police Chief Fletcher Daniels on "Hill Street Blues," appearing throughout the acclaimed drama's run.

He also starred as General Marcus Craig on "Major Dad" ... and appeared on a long list of shows ... including "Dynasty," "Knots Landing," "As the World Turns," "Santa Barbara," "Law & Order," "JAG" and "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Jon made his television debut as Prince Christopher opposite Andrews in Rodgers and Hammerstein's live 1957 CBS broadcast of "Cinderella."

He later played Man-At-Arms in the 1987 movie "Masters of the Universe."

Jon's career stretched to Broadway as well ... with credits including "Man of La Mancha," "The Great White Hope," "1776," "Coco" and "Big."

He was 94.