'A Christmas Story' Actress Tedde Moore Dead at 79

Actress Tedde Moore -- who famously played Miss Shields in "A Christmas Story" — has died.

Moore passed away last Wednesday in Huntsville, Ontario, Canada, according to a Facebook post under her name. Her cause of death was not released.

Moore kicked off her acting career by starring alongside Christopher Walken in the play, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," in Stratford, Ontario.

She then landed her biggest role as Miss Shields in the hit 1983 film, "A Christmas Story." Moore was unforgettable as the uber-strict teacher of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, played by Peter Billingsley.

Moore also secured roles in other films, such as "Second Wind," "Murder by Decree," "Overnight," and "Down the Road Again."

Her credits on the small screen included the TV movie, "Mistletoe over Manhattan," and the mini-series, "The Kennedys."

Moore was 79.