AOC Spotted at New York Yankees Game Amid Government Shutdown

Buy her some peanuts and Cracker Jack ... Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit up a New York Yankees game Sunday as the second week of Congress' paid vacation gets underway ... while thousands of federal workers are still going unpaid.

BREAKING: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was just spotted looking gorgeous at the Yankees game tonight. pic.twitter.com/y4txEZejoN @am4rrt

Check out these photos of AOC at the Yankees home game Sunday afternoon against the visiting Miami Marlins ... the Congresswoman from New York is smiling in a bunch of selfies snapped by folks who ran into her at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

I met @AOC I’m never going to fail pic.twitter.com/XJoRvcBq7r @LenGoesIn

AOC had a Yankees hat on, and it looks like people found her perusing one of the team shops on the concourse.

I still can’t believe me & @stantonispookie ran into AOC today pic.twitter.com/QFcqxY4DQW @jj_jov

Still, AOC doesn't look like the ongoing government shutdown is weighing her down.

As for the results on the field ... the Yankees lost, 7-6, to the Marlins.

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As you know, TMZ has put word out ... we want photos and videos of the 535 members of Congress, most of whom ditched D.C. during their 2-week break for various places around the world. So send us your photos!!!