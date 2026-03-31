Congressmen Van Orden, Rouzer and McGuire Hit Scotland During Shutdown

Pack your kilts, 'cause a few members of Congress are takin' in the sights of Scotland!

We got this photo of a pack of tourists that includes Virginia Rep. John McGuire, Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden, and North Carolina Rep. David Rouzer. We believe there are other members there as well, but we haven't been able to positively ID them.

Two sources who work on The Hill were at the Edinburgh Castle when they spotted the members in a group that was taking a tour. They say they believe the members are part of a Congressional Delegation (CODEL), adding that it's curious, because they say CODELS are usually canceled when there's even a partial government shutdown.

Nevertheless, the members took in the sights of the fab castle.

We contacted Congressman Van Orden, who was none too pleased and said he was only on the trip because his wife had recently received a positive diagnosis regarding a brain cyst.

We contacted reps for the other 2 Reps ... so far, no word back.

As you know, TMZ is on the hunt -- internationally -- for photos and videos of members of Congress who are taking trips while thousands of federal workers go unpaid.

Senator Lindsey Graham took in the sights of Disney World over the weekend, clutching a bubble wand and standing in line for Space Mountain.

We also got a photo of Congressman Robert Garcia bellying up to a bar in Vegas.