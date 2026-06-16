Lindsey Graham Proves He's King of the Hill Staircases, Talks UFC Terror Plot

Play video content Video: Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham's about to shock you ... not with something he says, but with his physical prowess ... breaking down UFC Freedom 250 while he's on the climb.

Charlie got Senator Graham in a tricky moment for any 70-year-old ... or so you would think. He asked Lindsey what he thought of the competition at UFC 250 just as they started climbing up a long flight of stairs.

Here's the thing ... LG's obviously been getting in his steps, because even as he commends the "very athletic" fighters for their impressive displays in the Octagon, he is going step after step after step like some cardio master!

Charlie also took the opportunity to ask him about the news that broke Tuesday morning ... the terrorist attack the feds say they thwarted.

Well, Sen. Graham compared the alleged plot to a hunting term, calling it "shooting over a baited field for a terrorist." Hunters get it. Everyone else will just have to Google.

There's a lot more Graham says about terrorism in modern society ... but the biggest takeaway might be that he's DC's biggest power walker.