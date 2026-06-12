Olivia Rodrigo's Music Making Photos To Celebrate Her New Album

Olivia Rodrigo named her new album "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love" ... but judging by these pics, she's looking anything but gloomy!

To celebrate the release of her third studio album, we're taking a peek behind the curtain at Olivia doing what makes her happy ... making music.

Whether she's locked in with a pair of headphones at a recording studio or strumming away during a guitar jam session, she's clearly having the time of her life.

Of course, the hard work has paid off ... Olivia's already gifted fans the massively successful albums "SOUR" and "GUTS," both of which earned plenty of critical acclaim along the way.