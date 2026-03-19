Olivia Rodrigo Dispels Rumors of Feud With Sabrina Carpenter

No, Really, I Mean It!!!

Olivia Rodrigo is spilling her guts about her rumored feud with Sabrina Carpenter.

In a new interview published Thursday, Liv told British Vogue there's no "jealousy, jealousy" on her end, saying ... "I think she’s great. I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out."

The interviewer wrote the compliment felt "genuine" ... but noticed the singer was "tense, picturing the headlines."

Olivia seemingly wondered whether her comment felt canned, because she added ... "No, no, no, it’s good. It’s just people just get weird and clickbaity -- it’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”

Feud rumors have persisted since the "Vampire" singer dropped her debut album, "Sour" ... wondering if the songs were about Sabrina.

That's because Olivia's ex Joshua Bassett went on to date the "Espresso" songstress after they broke up.

While there may not be any bad blood between the Disney alums ... Olivia did have an issue with people pitting her against Sabrina, saying ... "I can’t believe people were that mean to me."