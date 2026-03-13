Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music With Mysterious Los Angeles Mural

Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo! It seems the pop star is gearing up for a new album rollout … and fans are freaking out.

#OliviaIsComing started trending when a purple mural popped up in Los Angeles on Wednesday, debuting a rebranded logo.

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The mural is a solid shade of OR’s favorite color and features a swirly, stylized version of her initials … complete with a tiny heart in the middle.

It’s not exactly a surprise, though -- longtime collaborator Dan Nigro recently teased on Instagram that he and Olivia were back in the studio “finishing records.”

The Disney alum commented on the pic, pointing out "the palpable stress in this photo."