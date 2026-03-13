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Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music With Mysterious Los Angeles Mural

Olivia Rodrigo New Music Is Coming!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
olivia rodrigo getty 2
Getty

Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo! It seems the pop star is gearing up for a new album rollout … and fans are freaking out.

#OliviaIsComing started trending when a purple mural popped up in Los Angeles on Wednesday, debuting a rebranded logo.

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The mural is a solid shade of OR’s favorite color and features a swirly, stylized version of her initials … complete with a tiny heart in the middle.

It’s not exactly a surprise, though -- longtime collaborator Dan Nigro recently teased on Instagram that he and Olivia were back in the studio “finishing records.”

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Instagram / @dan_nigro

The Disney alum commented on the pic, pointing out "the palpable stress in this photo."

Olivia herself has yet to make an actual announcement … but in the meantime, the internet is eagerly awaiting the new drop!

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