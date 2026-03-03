Niall Horan Surprises Couples With Free Wine to Promote New Music

Former One Direction member Niall Horan gave fans something to toast about for Valentine's Day last month during a trip to New York City ... and fans have been speculating this could be connected to potential new music!

Sources tell us the singer was in New York City doing promo when he cooked up a sweet surprise for couples celebrating the romantic holiday. We’re told Niall partnered with Brooklyn hotspot Dinner Party to treat unsuspecting lovebirds to complimentary bottles of wine.

We're told the vibe was intimate and low-key -- not some over-the-top stunt -- just a lighthearted way for Niall to share the moment and connect with fans IRL.

The gesture wasn’t random either ... because our sources say the event was tied to Niall’s upcoming new music. We're told there's no official song title confirmed just yet ... despite plenty of online speculation from fans trying to read between the lines.