Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Hitting the Road Together for Netflix

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are teaming up again -- not for music, but for a wild new docuseries ... TMZ has confirmed.

Netflix has greenlit a 3-part documentary series starring the former One Direction bandmates, who are hitting the open road for a cross-country trip across America. The show will follow Zayn and Louis as they reconnect, explore small towns and big cities, and dive into plenty of laughs along the way.

This isn't just sightseeing -- fans will get a rare look inside the lives of two of the most famous and private guys. The series will touch on life after superstardom, love, loss, and even fatherhood.

Before Directioners lose their minds -- sources stress to TMZ this is not a One Direction reunion. Harry Styles and Niall Horan are not featured in the project. It's strictly Zayn and Louis embarking on a personal adventure, sharing stories and moments fans have never heard before.

Fans will remember ... the last time all 5 members performed together was way back in 2015 before Zayn's departure from the group. Since then, the guys have pursued solo careers, with brief public reunions but never a full comeback.