Zayn Malik Announces Las Vegas Residency

Zayn Malik Viva, Las Vegas ... Announces Residency

By TMZ Staff
Published
Zayn Malik just revealed the big announcement he'd been teasing ... and it's a limited residency in Sin City.

The former One Direction heartthrob announced Monday he's got seven shows scheduled in Las Vegas this upcoming January ... and he'll be performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Zayn had a countdown going on Las Vegas billboards over the weekend and had been teasing fans about a "big announcement coming up."

His Vegas shows kick off Jan. 20 and end Jan. 31.

Zayn toured earlier this year after postponing shows in 2024 following the death of his late 1D bandmate, Liam Payne ... but he had nothing on the calendar performance-wise until now.

Zayn's recently been spotted with his One Direction buddy Louis Tomlinson ... and folks are wondering if they might have some new music brewing.

Stay tuned ...

