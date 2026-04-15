Olivia Rodrigo Spotted on Dinner Date With Geese Singer Cameron Winter

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Olivia Rodrigo might have a new muse because she was spotted on a cozy dinner date with Cameron Winter ... and yeah, sparks were flying.

The "Drivers License" hitmaker and the Geese front man were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Olivia kept it effortlessly cool, rocking jeans, a red cardigan, a black bag, and a Chateau Marmont cap. Cameron matched the laid-back vibe as the two wrapped up dinner and headed back to their car, sticking close and looking pretty locked in on each other.

Of course, Olivia's love life has been headline material before. She was most recently linked to British actor Louis Partridge, the "Enola Holmes" star ... but reports late last year said they'd split. Before that, fans speculated about her relationships with producer Adam Faze and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" costar Joshua Bassett.

Cameron's romantic resume is a bit more under the radar, but as the front man of indie rock band Geese, he's been steadily rising and now possibly stepping into a much brighter spotlight thanks to this possible new pairing.

The timing's juicy too ... Olivia's gearing up for a big new era, with her album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," which drops in June.

Oh, and not exactly random ... Olivia and Cameron are both featured on the Help(2) Benefit Compilation, so there's already a creative connection.