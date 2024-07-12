Jerry Rice Threatens Reporters On Golf Course ... 'I Will F*** You Up!!!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jerry Rice got so ticked off at a pair of reporters on a golf course on Thursday ... he actually threatened to rough them up -- and the heated altercation was all caught on video, obtained by TMZ Sports.

The tense scene happened toward the end of the NFL legend's American Century Championship practice round in Lake Tahoe ... after some Kansas City-based media members asked Rice a question about the Chiefs' 2024 wide receiver core.

The guys claim they simply wanted to know if Patrick Mahomes' wideouts this year were "good enough to win another Super Bowl."

Initially, Rice walked away from the duo ... but check out the footage, you can see he stormed back to the men seconds later, and got in their faces. At one point, you can clearly hear the Hall of Famer tell one of the guys, "I will f*** you up!"

He then yelled at the two, "If you want some, come get some!" before he walked away.

The media members seemed perplexed over the altercation ... telling fans nearby "that's the craziest thing that's ever happened in my life."

But, when we spoke to Rice about everything on Friday, he was adamant the journalists fully intended on getting a rise out of him with the Chiefs question.

Jerry says he took it as a dig on his former Niners squad (K.C. did, after all, just beat San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII with a similar WR core) -- and he insisted the men said it with smirks on their faces, fully knowing how Rice, who played 16 seasons for the Niners, would react.

"I'm going to defend the San Francisco 49ers," he told us. "This is my history."

Cooler heads ultimately prevailed ... and Rice finished off his round without further issue.

